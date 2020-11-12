WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRK. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on WRK shares. ValuEngine cut WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $41.22 on Thursday. WestRock has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.