Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) Given New C$1.05 Price Target at TD Securities

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$1.15 to C$1.05 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$1.30 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.40 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of WEF stock opened at C$0.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $326.42 million and a P/E ratio of -5.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.95. Western Forest Products Inc. has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$1.41.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

