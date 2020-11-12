Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) Given New C$1.05 Price Target at TD Securities

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$1.15 to C$1.05 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$1.30 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.40 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of WEF stock opened at C$0.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $326.42 million and a P/E ratio of -5.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.95. Western Forest Products Inc. has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$1.41.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

