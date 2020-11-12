Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €19.00 by Berenberg Bank

Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) received a €19.00 ($22.35) target price from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WAC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €18.60 ($21.88).

WAC opened at €16.38 ($19.27) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €16.99 and a 200 day moving average of €14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.71. Wacker Neuson SE has a fifty-two week low of €7.80 ($9.18) and a fifty-two week high of €18.57 ($21.85).

Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

