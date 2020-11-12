Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €19.00 by Berenberg Bank

Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) received a €19.00 ($22.35) target price from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WAC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €18.60 ($21.88).

WAC opened at €16.38 ($19.27) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €16.99 and a 200 day moving average of €14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.71. Wacker Neuson SE has a fifty-two week low of €7.80 ($9.18) and a fifty-two week high of €18.57 ($21.85).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

