Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.20, but opened at $9.99. Voyager Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 26,902 shares.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $331.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.