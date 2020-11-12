Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VWAGY shares. ValuEngine raised Volkswagen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $18.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.69. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $20.35.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Volkswagen Company Profile

VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.