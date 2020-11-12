VolitionRx (VNRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 13th. Analysts expect VolitionRx to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

Shares of VNRX opened at $3.23 on Thursday. VolitionRx has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $5.61.

In related news, Director Martin Charles Faulkes sold 65,000 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,505,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,834,077.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 19,500 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $62,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,949 shares in the company, valued at $112,885.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of brokerages have commented on VNRX. Maxim Group began coverage on VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Aegis lowered their price target on VolitionRx from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.