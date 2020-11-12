VolitionRx (VNRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 13th. Analysts expect VolitionRx to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Shares of VNRX opened at $3.23 on Thursday. VolitionRx has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $5.61.
A number of brokerages have commented on VNRX. Maxim Group began coverage on VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Aegis lowered their price target on VolitionRx from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.
About VolitionRx
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
