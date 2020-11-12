Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.97

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.97 and last traded at $30.97, with a volume of 12166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.45.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $831,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $886,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,837,000.
About Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)
Vital Farms, Inc operates as an ethical food company in the United States. It produces five pasture-raised products sourced from animals raised on small family farms, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company's customers include natural retailers, mainstream retailers, and foodservice partners.
Featured Story: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.