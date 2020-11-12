Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.97

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.97 and last traded at $30.97, with a volume of 12166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.45.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $831,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $886,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,837,000.

About Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc operates as an ethical food company in the United States. It produces five pasture-raised products sourced from animals raised on small family farms, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company's customers include natural retailers, mainstream retailers, and foodservice partners.

