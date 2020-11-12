Vipshop (VIPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 13th. Analysts expect Vipshop to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Vipshop has set its Q3 2020
Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.68. The firm had revenue of $23.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.67 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vipshop to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of VIPS stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65.
About Vipshop
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.
