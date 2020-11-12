VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Trading 6.1% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)’s share price traded up 6.1% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $25.28 and last traded at $25.28. 6,494,202 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 5,191,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.82.

Specifically, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $123,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,535.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.04.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.58. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 99.57 and a quick ratio of 99.57.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. On average, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in VICI Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 75,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 13.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 146.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

