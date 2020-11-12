ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stake Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,009 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ViacomCBS worth $14,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.06. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

