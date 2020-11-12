Versarien plc (VRS.L) (LON:VRS) Shares Gap Down to $32.95

Versarien plc (VRS.L) (LON:VRS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.95, but opened at $30.00. Versarien plc (VRS.L) shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 3,020,468 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 34.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $64.86 million and a PE ratio of -11.41.

Versarien plc (VRS.L) (LON:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported GBX (2.69) (($0.04)) EPS for the quarter.

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

