Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Shares Up 11% After Strong Earnings

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s share price shot up 11% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.70. 212,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 115,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.
The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRCA. Zacks Investment Research raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 360.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $77,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $220,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 137.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $227.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRCA)
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.
