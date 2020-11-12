Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Up 10.2% on Strong Earnings

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s stock price shot up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $10.55. 1,033,246 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 777,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Veritone had a negative net margin of 106.21% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 million.

Several research firms recently commented on VERI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritone by 63.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,286,000 after buying an additional 501,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Veritone by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 26,795 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritone by 233.0% during the second quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 200,145 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the second quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the third quarter worth approximately $859,000. 24.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $313.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

