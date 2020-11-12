Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $14,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,730 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 44,493.5% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 878,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,936,000 after acquiring an additional 876,522 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,638,000 after acquiring an additional 648,208 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 816,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,299,000 after acquiring an additional 373,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total transaction of $25,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 1,292 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.69, for a total transaction of $398,827.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,492.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,128 shares of company stock worth $6,748,344 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $272.56 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $313.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.34 and a 200-day moving average of $250.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 132.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.28.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

