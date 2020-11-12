Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,754 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.8% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 238.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of VT opened at $86.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.91. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $88.73.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

