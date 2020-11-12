Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 8,076.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $166,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $149.67 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $156.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.52.

