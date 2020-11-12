Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.60% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter.

VIOO stock opened at $149.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.52. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $156.00.

