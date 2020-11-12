Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

VOO opened at $327.63 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $335.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

