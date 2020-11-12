Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,987,000 after acquiring an additional 774,240 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $84.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

