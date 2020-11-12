Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,367 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $27,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $902,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,214.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 19,636 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $82.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average of $75.84. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $88.37.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

