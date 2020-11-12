Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Position Trimmed by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $24,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $143.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $74.19 and a 52-week high of $146.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.83.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

