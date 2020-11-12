Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 40,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,749 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UHS. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of UHS opened at $129.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.87. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $148.27.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

