United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,508 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.13% of United Therapeutics worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 696.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $140.15 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $142.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.71.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

