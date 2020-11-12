United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Position Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of United Rentals worth $11,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,376,000 after purchasing an additional 989,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,191,000 after acquiring an additional 157,021 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,355,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,103,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,491,000 after acquiring an additional 190,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 797,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,845,000 after acquiring an additional 103,130 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $207.25 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $213.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.72 and its 200-day moving average is $161.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lowered United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Rentals from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $168.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.44.

In related news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

