Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (UNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 13th. Analysts expect Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) to post earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

TSE:UNS opened at C$7.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.26. Uni-Select Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.90 and a 1 year high of C$13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $311.54 million and a P/E ratio of -5.57.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Desjardins raised Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.80.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

