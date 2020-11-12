UBS Group Downgrades CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) to Neutral

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of CIT Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

Shares of CIT opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. CIT Group has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $48.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CIT Group will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 82.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 39.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 24.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

