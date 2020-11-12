Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Receives Sell Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their sell rating on shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a sell rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.25.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $270.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $110.01 and a 1-year high of $271.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.02.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.61% and a negative return on equity of 131.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.74, for a total transaction of $256,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,584 shares in the company, valued at $256,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 0.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.0% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.