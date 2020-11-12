U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,061,000 after buying an additional 9,723,270 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,232.6% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,598,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after buying an additional 2,403,203 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,551,000 after buying an additional 2,314,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $79,695,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

