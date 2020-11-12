Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, November 13th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TRQ stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

