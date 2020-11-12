Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Watchman Group Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 41,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 28,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 671.9% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 191,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 166,489 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,814 shares of company stock worth $467,922. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $48.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

