Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright Sells 1,398 Shares

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE TFC opened at $48.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.52. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 164.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1,097.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TFC. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

