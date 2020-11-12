Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$1.50

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TCW. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$0.70 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.31.

TCW opened at C$1.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.23. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.42 and a 1 year high of C$1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.64.

In other Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) news, Senior Officer Dale M. Dusterhoft sold 27,600 shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$31,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$657,565.68.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

