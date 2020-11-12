Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Shares Up 8.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $34.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Translate Bio traded as high as $15.76 and last traded at $15.75. 1,186,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,043,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TBIO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 88,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $1,318,209.04. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Translate Bio during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Translate Bio during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Translate Bio during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Translate Bio during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Translate Bio by 83.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 393.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

