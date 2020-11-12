Traders Purchase Large Volume of FirstEnergy Call Options (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 13,332 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 70% compared to the average daily volume of 7,842 call options.

Several analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Argus cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.72.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $29.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average is $34.48. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,757,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,433,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4,748.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 15,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,291 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.