Traders Purchase Large Volume of Datadog Put Options (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 42,633 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 827% compared to the average daily volume of 4,598 put options.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $86.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.87. Datadog has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,341.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $363,173.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $2,869,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,110,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,365,758 shares of company stock valued at $136,104,344. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Datadog by 35.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Datadog by 245.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $3,455,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Datadog by 21.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,864,000 after purchasing an additional 506,450 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $5,108,000. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

