Traders Purchase High Volume of The AES Put Options (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 5,023 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 895% compared to the average daily volume of 505 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The AES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of The AES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 301.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AES opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The AES has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $22.32.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The AES will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The AES from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

