Traders Purchase High Volume of The AES Put Options (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,023 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 895% compared to the average volume of 505 put options.

NYSE AES opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The AES has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The AES will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in The AES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in The AES by 12.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in The AES by 16,543.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 286,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 285,214 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in The AES by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,620,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,978,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The AES by 1.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 124,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AES. ValuEngine upgraded The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The AES from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

