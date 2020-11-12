Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 937 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,201% compared to the average daily volume of 72 put options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.83.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $181.19 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $181.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -78.10 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 19.72.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $13,099,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,781,460.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 94,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $10,200,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 260,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,119,051. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,991,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 38.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,231,000 after acquiring an additional 335,133 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 28.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,201,000 after purchasing an additional 255,313 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $19,359,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 18.4% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,103,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,013,000 after purchasing an additional 171,478 shares during the last quarter.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

