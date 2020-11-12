Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,088 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 936% compared to the typical daily volume of 105 put options.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $479,142.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,765.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 9,412.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,952,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,793,000 after buying an additional 3,911,157 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,965,000 after acquiring an additional 418,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 950,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,758,000 after acquiring an additional 209,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,844,000 after acquiring an additional 223,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,797,000 after acquiring an additional 72,864 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLF stock opened at $46.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.35. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $52.89.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.22. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 120.60% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLF shares. ValuEngine lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Cfra upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

