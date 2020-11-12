Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,334 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 701% compared to the average volume of 416 call options.

MESA opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $143.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.36. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

MESA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mesa Air Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 17,919 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 516,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 20,292 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 56.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 742 daily departures to 144 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

