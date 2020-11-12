Traders Buy High Volume of 3D Systems Call Options (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 7,625 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 80% compared to the average volume of 4,236 call options.

Several brokerages have commented on DDD. William Blair raised 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. 3D Systems has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $900.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $91,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 459,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,958.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

