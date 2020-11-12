Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 6,224.9% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897,184 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,327 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $478,866.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,817.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,507 shares of company stock valued at $13,581,812. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Cfra downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $276.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $787.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.00 and a 200-day moving average of $248.00. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

