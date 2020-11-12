Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) Price Target Raised to C$96.00

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$82.00 to C$96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TIH. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$76.00 to C$88.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

TIH opened at C$86.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$82.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.15. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$52.36 and a 1 year high of C$90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion and a PE ratio of 27.88.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 1,700 shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.00, for a total transaction of C$125,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,099 shares in the company, valued at C$5,261,326. Also, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 10,000 shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total transaction of C$745,000.00. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $2,346,276 in the last quarter.

About Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

