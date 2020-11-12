Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) Price Target Raised to C$96.00

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$82.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$76.00 to C$88.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$86.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$82.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$73.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a one year low of C$52.36 and a one year high of C$90.61.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.60, for a total value of C$279,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,799 shares in the company, valued at C$5,358,006.40. Also, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total value of C$745,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,276.

About Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.