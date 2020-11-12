Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $10.10, but opened at $9.11. Tilray shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 34,545 shares.

Specifically, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,512.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maryscott Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,758.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,209,400 shares of company stock worth $12,570,420. Insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLRY. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Monday, August 10th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Tilray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 77.77% and a negative net margin of 259.60%. The company had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tilray by 87.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Tilray by 108.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Tilray by 5.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Tilray by 60.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 10.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

