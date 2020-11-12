Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) PT Raised to C$111.00 at National Bank Financial

Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$108.00 to C$111.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.49% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.
Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) stock opened at C$110.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$107.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$98.77. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of C$75.91 and a 1-year high of C$115.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
About Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO)
Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.
