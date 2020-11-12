Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) PT Raised to C$111.00 at National Bank Financial

Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$108.00 to C$111.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.49% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) alerts:

Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) stock opened at C$110.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$107.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$98.77. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of C$75.91 and a 1-year high of C$115.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In other news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 7,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.34, for a total transaction of C$737,040.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at C$3,100.28. Also, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.83, for a total transaction of C$50,775.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 964 shares in the company, valued at C$108,771.59.

About Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.