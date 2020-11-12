The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,967 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $632,483,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,877,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,649,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,826,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,832,000 after buying an additional 2,921,897 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,165,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMB opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $24.17.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

