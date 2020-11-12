The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,226,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 32,476 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.30% of The Western Union worth $26,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 272.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

WU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.76.

WU stock opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.70.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

