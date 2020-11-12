The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.25, but opened at $15.11. The RealReal shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 600 shares.

The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on The RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RealReal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.82.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $35,933.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,020,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,168,367.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $42,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 450,271 shares of company stock worth $7,293,937. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The RealReal in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The RealReal by 142.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The RealReal by 27.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in The RealReal by 23.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The RealReal by 1,099.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

About The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

