The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Members Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 196,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,308,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Shares of PG stock opened at $142.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $352.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.77.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $1,451,177.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,156.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 16,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $2,295,974.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,240 shares in the company, valued at $6,156,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 459,700 shares of company stock valued at $64,629,826. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

